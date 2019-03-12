Sunshine with seasonably warm temperatures for the next few days

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Dry high pressure is nosing in from the north behind Monday’s front, and so today and Wednesday will be dry and pretty nice with a decent amount of sunshine both days and highs in the seasonal 60s. In between, tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 30s. The next chance for rain will arrive late Thursday, but it looks to be a small one and mainly confined to the mountains.
Better rain chances come Friday as a front moves in. Assuming the front holds on schedule, that would make for the 5th straight rainy Friday for the Charlotte region and 15 of the last 24.
The good news is that the late-week front looks to be progressive, meaning it’s a one-shot deal and, despite the small chance for a thunderstorm, the wet weather doesn’t look to be all that heavy. So, rain in on Friday and rain out on Friday. From there we’ll dry out and cool off a bit for the weekend with highs close to 60° both days.
