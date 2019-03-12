Sunshine with seasonably warm temperatures for the next few days

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Dry high pressure is nosing in from the north behind Monday’s front, and so today and Wednesday will be dry and pretty nice with a decent amount of sunshine both days and highs in the seasonal 60s. In between, tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 30s. The next chance for rain will arrive late Thursday, but it looks to be a small one and mainly confined to the mountains.