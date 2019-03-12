Serious crash shuts down part of Brookshire Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A crash shut down part of Brookshire Boulevard Tuesday morning as officials made way for a helicopter landing.
The wreck, a pin-in, happened on Brookshire Boulevard near Rozzelles Ferry Road.
Charlotte firefighters tweeted about the crash just before 10 a.m., advising commuters to expect significant delays in the area and to seek an alternate route.
Details surrounding the crash were not released.
There’s no word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Firefighters did not say how many, if any, injured patients were transported in the helicopter.
