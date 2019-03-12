Rowan-Salisbury Schools urges residents to complete Renewal survey

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury School System is encouraging residents to fill out a survey about the Renewal program that was recently put into place.
The school system recently won state approval to be a Renewal school district, meaning that this system doesn't have to follow many state guidelines.
The General Assembly approved the Renewal idea, saying that if successful, it could be implemented at districts across North Carolina.
Simply, it means Rowan-Salisbury Schools will receive its state funding in one lump sum and will make its own determination of how to spend it. Individual schools, led by teacher design teams, will determine the school calendar, curriculum, and staffing.
The survey may be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GTRZB2K
