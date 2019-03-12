Postponed road work now back on schedule in Concord

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Contract crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation will shift traffic this weekend on U.S. 29 North in Concord where two bridges over the Rocky River are being replaced. The traffic shift is needed to begin demolishing the northbound bridge.
To safely perform the work, U.S. 29 North will be closed at Bruton Smith Boulevard, starting at 7 p.m. Friday, March 15. A signed detour will be in place from Bruton Smith Boulevard to Weddington Road and Pitts School Road, returning to U.S. 29.
The detour will be in place until 6 a.m. Monday, March 18. Depending on weather conditions, work may be completed earlier.
Drivers are encouraged to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, follow posted detours, and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.
