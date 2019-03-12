Person killed when motorcycle collides with logging truck in Chester County

Person killed when motorcycle collides with logging truck in Chester County
By WBTV Web Staff | March 11, 2019 at 7:01 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 7:01 PM

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a log truck in Chester County Monday afternoon, according to troopers.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 4:40 p.m. on Highway 21 near Fincher Road, about five miles north of Fort Lawn. Troopers say the motorcyclist was travelling south when the bike crossed the center line, side-swiping the log truck that was heading in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist, who officials say was wearing a helmet, was killed in the crash. The driver of the log truck was not injured.

No names or further information has been released.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.