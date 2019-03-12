Person killed in car crash in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, NC (WBTV) - A person was killed in a car crash in Harrisburg Monday night, troopers say.
According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, the accident happened on Stallings Road near Raging Ridge Road.
Officials say several emergency crews responded to the scene to investigate.
Stallings Road was closed as crews responded.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
There’s no word on what happened in the accident and no further information was released.
