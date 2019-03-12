No charges in deputy involved fatal crash in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - The Highway Patrol says no charges will be filed against a Catawba County Sheriff’s Deputy in connection with a fatal traffic accident February 13 on McDonald Parkway.
Deputy Anthony Stobbe was heading north on the Parkway when he hit a car driven by 27 year old Herman Cortez as it crossed the intersection in front of him. Cortez’s car was knocked more than a hundred feet down the roadway and into a fence. He died at the scene.
Accident reconstruction teams were able to determine that the deputy was traveling 62 mph in a 50 mph zone. Cortez was going 65 in a 45 mph zone. “Both had contributing factors to this,” said Trooper Jeffery Swagger.
Cortez, though, had something else. His blood alcohol level tested at .18, more than twice the legal limit. The deputy showed no signs of any alcohol or impairing drugs in his system. Swagger says the District Attorney’s office was consulted and a determination was made that no charges would be filed.
Catawba County Sheriff’s Captain Corina Fletcher says an internal investigation has been completed into Stobbe’s actions. Because it is a personnel matter, Fletcher says she cannot say what if any disciplinary action was taken, “but he is on duty and working a scheduled shift.”
One question left unanswered is who ran the red light? There is a traffic signal at the intersection and troopers say someone had to have gone through a red light. The patrol car did not have a dash cam and there were no witnesses, so investigators say there is no way to know.
