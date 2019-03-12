Local food truck business welcomes added crowds with ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Immad Ibrar said he started the Halal Gyro Man truck when he moved to Charlotte from New York to take a job.
“He started talking to his coworkers and explaining to them that we need this type of food in Charlotte,” explained Ibrar’s brother, Harris Ibrar.
Harris Ibrar said the Halal Gyro Man truck has only been up and running for a couple of years now, but already the family-run operation has a goal of expanding.
“Business is really good and we’re trying to get more places like this,” said the younger brother.
Big events certainly help Halal Gyro Man turn a profit. In just the last few weeks, uptown has seen large crowds for the NBA All-Star Game and CIAA Basketball Tournament. Both events featured games at the Spectrum Center, The arena is just a short walk from the Ibrar family’s truck.
“We had lines like half the block and it was going crazy. I mean the sales were booming,” said Immad Ibrar about the recent events held in Charlotte.
As a vendor who capitalizes on people walking down the street, Halal Gyro Man welcomes the extra foot traffic that comes with these big events. The owner said that on some event nights they can triple the revenue they’d make on a normal night.
“Games like this take place, it’s good for big businesses, small businesses, for Charlotte,” elaborated Immad.
When the ACC tournament has come and gone, Halal Gyro Man will still be waiting on the next big event that brings a crowd of people with empty stomachs and full wallets.
“What else people want? Good food, good games, good weather. Thanks Charlotte,” said Immad Ibrar with a big smile.
There will be three different games played at the Spectrum Center Tuesday. The first game starts at noon when Miami takes on Wake Forest.
