Lincoln County narcotics sting leads to arrest, seizure of over $150K in methamphetamine

LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) - Over four pounds of methamphetamine have been seized by officials as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in North and South Carolina.
The investigation began with an arrest in Lincoln County on February 1 where methamphetamine with a street value of over $38,000 was seized. Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office then connected the arrest with an operation in Pickens County, SC and contacted local authorities with this information.
The ensuing joint effort by Pickens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Homeland Security investigators based on this information from Lincoln County officials led to the arrest of Bruce Allen Howland, 57. Howland was found to be in possession of 4.2 pounds of methamphetamine in both liquid and crystal form with a street value of $150,000.
Howland has been charged with two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine and is being held in Pickens County without bond as this remains an active investigation.
