5 injured after car flips in two-vehicle crash in Charlotte
Police say a car flipped on its back and the other car ran up and over hill in the crash. (Ron Lee | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 11, 2019 at 8:56 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 8:56 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say five people were injured after one car flipped and the other went over a hill in a two-vehicle crash in Charlotte Monday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Shamrock Drive and Great Wagon Road around 7 p.m.

Police say a car flipped on its back and the other car ran up and over hill in the crash.

Five people were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A stretch of Shamrock Drive was closed temporarily after the crash.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

No further information was released.

