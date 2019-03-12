5 injured after car flips in two-vehicle crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say five people were injured after one car flipped and the other went over a hill in a two-vehicle crash in Charlotte Monday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Shamrock Drive and Great Wagon Road around 7 p.m.
Police say a car flipped on its back and the other car ran up and over hill in the crash.
Five people were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A stretch of Shamrock Drive was closed temporarily after the crash.
There’s no word on what caused the crash.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.