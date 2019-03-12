IHOP holding annual Free Pancake Day Tuesday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Tuesday, March 12 is National Pancake Day.
Everyone can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes all day Tuesday at IHOP restaurants across the country. In return, they ask that you consider donating to the Children's Miracle Network. All the money raised locally will help sick children in the area.
Every stack served helps IHOP reach their goal of raising $3.5 million for children battling critical illnesses in the U.S.
Fundraising hours vary at each IHOP, but most locations will be participating from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
