‘I think it was meant for me to happen.’ 22-year-old youngest Colorectal Cancer patient Novant Health has treated

“You can’t drink cold things like you gotta get water with no ice or something like that. It’s almost like a burning going down your throat. Gotta have like gloves to reach into the fridge because to hold a bottle of cold something, that’s just hurts. I remember trying to make you know even a cold-cut sandwich and grab like the slices of turkey and I would have to quickly grab and put in on the bread and shake my hand off. I couldn’t like believe that - it would do that much. Still right now, my hands have gone back to normal but I can - sitting here right now, I can’t feel my feet, really. They feel completely cold and numb."