CMPD issuing citations for drivers who leave cars running, unattended

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Tuesday they will be issuing citations for drivers who leave their cars running and unattended.
Officers have worked to educate drivers and the community on the severity of leaving a car unattended. In 2018, the department joined forces with QuikTrip convenience stores passing out free coffee or a drink in exchange for people showing police their car keys.
In North Carolina, it’s against the law to leave vehicles running unattended and police say unattended cars are jackpots for auto thefts.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.