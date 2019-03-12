Child pornography images, videos uploaded to Dropbox lead to man’s arrest

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after Dropbox notified Iredell County Sheriff’s Office about possible child pornography being uploaded to an account.
It was reported back in October that several images and videos were being uploaded to a Dropbox account which is used as a personal cloud storage service. To share a file, the user can generate an URL from the website and share it with others.
Dropbox obtained the IP address, account name, email address and physical address for the account. The information was forwarded over and reviewed by the sheriff’s office.
According to a release from Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy arrived at the home of Bradley Jay Pitts. Officials say after speaking with Pitts and receiving information during the investigation, authorities obtained arrest warrants for five counts of felony third degree sexual exploitation of minor.
Pitts was arrested Friday and issued a $30,000 secure bond on the charges.
