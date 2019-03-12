Alexander County man found not guilty in 2016 fatal self-defense shooting

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - An Alexander County man charged with first-degree murder has been found not guilty by a jury following nearly three years of legal proceedings.
Jason Clary was tried in the shooting death of Travis Harold after the two men got into an argument in Clary’s driveway on April 11, 2016.
Harold was reported to be in possession of a pipe and Clary stated that he had called him earlier in the day, threatening to kill him. During the confrontation, Clary fired one shot, killing Harold and leading to his arrest.
This verdict comes after the first trial for Clary resulted in a hung jury. The second trial took two weeks for jury selection, followed by another week for the actual trial to take place.
