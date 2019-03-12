Agencies remember officer Jason Crisp, K9 Maros on 5-year anniversary of deaths

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies across North Carolina are remembering officer Jason Crisp and his K-9, Maros, on the 5th anniversary of their deaths while participating in a manhunt for an alleged murderer.
The man they were searching for in 2014 was 38-year-old Troy David Whisnant who was on the run after allegedly killing his father and step-mother, Levi and Ronda Whisnant.
Deputies found Whisnant’s parents dead inside their Burke County home during a welfare check. A search for Whisnant ensued immediately afterward.
Officer Jason Crisp and his K9 Officer, Maros, came across Whisnant, who shot and killed both officers. According to the Burke County Sheriff, autopsy results show that Whisnant shot himself in the head when confronted by additional officers after killing Crisp and stealing his service weapon.
On the 5-year anniversary of his death, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office posted a graphic of Crisp’s Forest Service Law Enforcement badge with the comment “Today we remember...”
Chesterfield Fire Rescue shared an article commemorating Crisp saying “we will never forget his service and his friendship to many of our members.”
Maros was cremated and returned to McDowell County with an escort from law enforcement. The trusty K9 was buried with Officer Crisp’s casket after his funeral at McDowell High School.
A private visitation was held for Crisp before the funeral in Marion, where he lived.
“It can’t be said enough that Jason, he was doing what he lived to do, he loved his job, he loved his family, his two boys and his wife, and his dad,” Bryon Crisp, Jason’s brother, told WBTV in March 2014.
Officer Crisp had served with the United States Forest Service for 16 years. He previously served as a McDowell County, N.C. Deputy Sheriff for a year prior to joining U.S. Forest Service law enforcement. He was survived by his wife and two children, his parents, sister, and two brothers.
