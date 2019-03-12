After two rain-outs, Cars and Coffee happening at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - After two rain-outs, the first Cars and Coffee event is set to go for this Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.
Charlotte Motor Speedway will host monthly “cruise-in” style events as part of the growing Cars and Coffee phenomena that’s become a global sensation.
Joining more than a dozen similar clubs hosting events across the country and around the world, Cars and Coffee Concord happenings will take place on the third Saturday of each month (excluding May and October).
On Saturday, from 7 to 10 a.m. in the speedway’s Fan Zone will be transformed as car owners and enthusiasts gather to celebrate their shared passion for cars and showcasing their prized classics, customs and hot rods.
There is no charge for car owners or spectators to participate.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.