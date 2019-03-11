Young girl found dead inside duffel bag near California trail identified

LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Homicide Investigators released a composite sketch of a young girl found dead near a trail in the Unincorporated area of Hacienda Heights on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at approx. 10:00 A.M. The young girl was discovered down an embankment just south of Colima Rd east of Hacienda Bl. The victim’s body was dumped at the location in between the evening hours on Sunday March 3, 2019 and discovered at 10:00 A.M. on March 5, 2019 by LA County workers who were conducting maintenance on an equestrian trail. The victim was found partially inside a black rollaway type duffle bag, similar to the one pictured, where her upper body was seen protruding. Although preliminary investigation initially led investigators to believe the victim was between the ages of seven and 10 years, further investigation with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the victim was a Black female between the ages of eight and 13. The young girl was found to be wearing a pink, long sleeve shirt with gray panda print pants (actual clothing depicted). She stood approx. 4 ft, 5 inch. tall and weighed about 55 lbs. No obvious signs of trauma were found on the victim’s body. Sheriff Villanueva stated, “Investigators will spare no efforts to find out what happened.” At this time, the incident is being ruled as a suspicious death. Manner and cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner at a later date. The motive remains unknown. “It’s a horrible tragic case our investigators are working diligently on to solve,” stated Homicide Lt. Hoglund. If you recognize the young girl, or have any information on the clothing, duffle bag, or information surrounding the identity of the victim, you are encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org. To view the press conference visit: https://www.facebook.com/LosAngelesCountySheriffsDepartment/videos/604628516650110/