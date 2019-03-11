Winthrop receives $900,000 grant, creates program to combat opioid epidemic

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Those jailed with drug addictions are receiving help thanks to Winthrop University’s Department of Social Work, six agencies and a $900,000 grant.
The $900,000 grant, provided in part by the U.S. Department of Justice, created a program to combat the opioid epidemic in York County and reduce the number of repeat drug offenders.
York County has experienced a 75-percent increase in opioid-related deaths from 2014 to 2016, according to the grant application. York County EMS reports they administered Naloxone a medication to reverse opioid overdose, to 251 people in 2017 compared to 168 people in 2016.
Winthrop University’s Department of Social Work is partnering with other agencies to pilot the three-year project aimed at helping defendants with drug addictions.
"This battle cannot be fought by enforcement measures alone, and this grant-funded program allows for an innovative, multi-faceted approach that will hopefully begin to address this ever-growing problem,” said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.
Winthrop’s social work department helped devise the medication-assisted treatment program. The hope is that the program, which launched Feb. 1, will be modeled in other South Carolina counties.
“This recovery program will help those between their arrest and disposition of their case,” said Jessica Yang, an assistant professor in social work.
The program offers behavior and medication-assisted treatment, peer support services, transportation and housing. It’s designed to help those charged with drug offenses, who normally may have to wait in jail six months before they appear before a judge.
“Medication does not work alone because it doesn’t address the social and mental issues of the defendant,” Joseph Shenkar, general counsel with the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services said. Shenkar feels that York County is the ideal place to test the initiative because of the rapid increase in drug use.
Funding for the $900,000 grant is provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance through the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services.
