Wells Fargo in Ballantyne robbed, police investigating

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police in Charlotte are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Ballantyne Monday afternoon.
The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo on Conlan Circle, near Johnston Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed they were investigating the robbery but did not give any specific details about the incident.
From WBTV’s Sky3, multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen at the bank.
No suspect information has been made public and no further information has been released.
Anyone with any information about the robbery should immediately call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
