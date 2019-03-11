Wells Fargo in Ballantyne robbed, police investigating

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police in Charlotte are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Ballantyne Monday afternoon.
The robbery happened at 2:06 p.m. at the Wells Fargo on Conlan Circle, near Johnston Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported that the suspect entered the bank at that time and approached a bank employee while indicating that he was armed with a weapon. The suspect fled the scene immediately after receiving the money from the employee.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6′ tall and last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information about the robbery should immediately call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.