WBTV Finishes February #1!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
The #1 television station overall in Charlotte market households for the February 2019 Nielsen sweeps period is WBTV thanks to double-digit growth in several key newscasts with the coveted 25-54 year old audience. From sign-on to sign-off, WBTV was the most watched local channel whether measuring Monday-Friday or Monday-Sunday.
“This outcome is the result of a focused strategy executed by a passionate group of professionals, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes,” said WBTV Vice President and General Manager Scott Dempsey. “We will enjoy the outcome for 24 hours and move on to tomorrow. Our competition for audience is strong in the Charlotte DMA and being an LPM market makes for a year-round ratings period.”
WBTV News won with Adults 25-54 at 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., while tying for the lead at 6:00 p.m. New anchor lineups featuring Maureen O’Boyle, Jamie Boll, Molly Grantham, Alex Giles and Brigida Mack paired well with Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas and evening meteorologists Lyndsay Tapases and Leigh Brock. The teams proved popular with audiences in the early evenings and CBS Evenings News also benefitted. CBS anchor Jeff Glor’s evening broadcast tied for #1 in the time period, up 14% over last year.
During the 7:00 p.m. hour, where WBTV News has no local competition, the growth was even more dramatic. “WBTV News Primetime” anchored by Maureen O’Boyle was up 25% with Adults 25-54 versus last year. “On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll” performed 33% better with the same audience against “Access Hollywood” which that show replaced in the time period last April.
At 11:00 p.m., the now single-anchor WBTV News featuring Molly Grantham was up 25% over last year.
In the mornings, WBTV News This Morning grew 30% over last February with Adults 25-54. The team of John Carter, Christine Sperow, Kristen Miranda and meteorologists Chris Larson and Al Conklin have been together for more than five years now, giving audiences a consistent place to start their days with trusted local news, traffic and weather coverage. CBS This Morning capitalized on that growth and improved 38% over last year with the same audience.
This news follows another February announcement where WBTV First Alert Weather again earned the distinction as the market’s certified most accurate local forecast, marking the fourth consecutive year of this honor from WeatheRate.
Source: Nielsen LPM data; February 2018 and February 2019 sweeps average
About WBTV
WBTV was the first television station to sign on in the Carolinas and is considered the “most trustworthy source of news and information” in the area according to research. WBTV First Alert Weather is the certified most accurate forecast for the market as measured by WeatheRate. Being “On Your Side” for viewers, clients and the community is the guiding principle of WBTV and helps drive its award-winning newscasts and quality local journalism. Visit www.wbtv.com to learn more.
