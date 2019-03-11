Showers possible through the evening - then a break from the rain?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Showers are possible from now through this evening. The won’t be heavy but at this point, we just want a break from the rain, right? We should get that after today.
Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry. Highs will be in the mid 60s both days.
The next front will approach late in the week. We will feel a surge of warmer air Thursday and Friday. We will be in the low 70s each day. Thursday should remain dry much of the day. There could be a few showers toward evening. The better chance for rain will arrive on Friday morning. There could even be a few thunderstorms.
The weekend looks to be dry… but cooler. Highs will stay close to 60° on Saturday and go back to the upper 50s on Sunday.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.