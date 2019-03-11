Rowan-Salisbury School Board votes to move forward with plan to close Faith Elementary, public hearing required

“We are still waiting on some updated redistricting information from Mike Miller,” Wagner told WBTV. “All I can tell you right now is that we have a list of capital needs that cannot be met in the near future with the money available. We cannot continue to operate the number of facilities that we have. I am not arguing for or against a specific school. However, I can tell you that Faith was one of the schools that was identified by the capital committee from the very beginning. There are a couple others on that list as well. That data cannot just be ignored.”