Rowan-Salisbury School Board votes to move forward with plan to close Faith Elementary, public hearing required

ROWAN COUNTY NC (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury School Board voted on Monday to move forward with a new plan that would close Faith Elementary School at the end of this year as part of a redistricting proposal.
Chairman Josh Wagner made the motion to move forward.
“Folks, I don’t want to do this,” Wagner said, speaking primarily to a large group of Faith school supporters who came to the meeting. “None of us like this, but we have got to do something, and because other boards have not had the backbone to look folks in the face and say these are the hard facts, this is the truth, here we are, with 2500 empty seats, only in the elementary schools, mind you, 5000 plus in the county. We have multiple new buildings that we cannot fill.”
The vote on Monday means that a public hearing would be held before the final decision. The date for the public hearing has not been set.
Wagner’s proposal, which passed 6-1-1, with Travis Allen voting no and Jean Kennedy not voting, would mean that Faith students would be moved to Koontz Elementary, and result in more than 200 Koontz students moving to other schools.
The plan also calls for the closure of Enochville Elementary at the end of the next school year. Knox Middle School and North Rowan High would be renovated, and a career and technical school would be established at North Rowan.
Last week, Wagner told WBTV that new data concerning empty seats and maintenance costs would play the biggest role in the decisions on which schools would be most likely to close.
“We are still waiting on some updated redistricting information from Mike Miller,” Wagner told WBTV. “All I can tell you right now is that we have a list of capital needs that cannot be met in the near future with the money available. We cannot continue to operate the number of facilities that we have. I am not arguing for or against a specific school. However, I can tell you that Faith was one of the schools that was identified by the capital committee from the very beginning. There are a couple others on that list as well. That data cannot just be ignored.”
The annual cost to the school system to maintain 35 schools is $5.3 million, yet the system only gets $2.4 million, running an annual deficit of $2.9 million, and a total of $200 million in capital needs.
Faith Elementary was originally built in 1929.
“I wish this wasn’t the case and I’m sorry,” Wagner added. “But again, if we don’t do something, I assure you, Faith and other schools, if you think that they’re safe forever, they’re not. This problem is only getting worse.”
Community members working to save Faith Elementary are planning a meeting on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm at the Rowan County Fairgrounds.
