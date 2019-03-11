Armed bank robber flees in the direction of UNCC campus

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - UNCC Police have issued a notice to individuals on campus that an armed robber is on the loose and may be headed toward the school’s campus.
The robbery took place at the State Employee’s Credit Union off of University City Boulevard around 10:45 a.m. Police stated that a guard at the bank fired shots during the robbery but that no one was injured.
The suspect is described as a male who is possibly armed with a shotgun and who was wearing a mask and likely driving a green Honda sedan at the time.
The man was last seen driving toward campus on Cameron Boulevard toward Chancellor’s Place.
Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to contact the UNCC Police Department at 704-687-2200 to call 911.
