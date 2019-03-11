Person seriously injured in shooting in east Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on East WT Harris Boulevard around 8 p.m. (John Sparks | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 10, 2019 at 8:32 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 8:32 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured following a shooting in east Charlotte Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on East WT Harris Boulevard around 8 p.m.

Officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon call and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to the hospital by Medic to be treated for serious injuries.

There’s no word on what happened in the shooting, any possible suspects or any further information.

