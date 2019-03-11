‘Perigee’ wins Salisbury Sculpture Show

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - From the City of Salisbury: Perigee by Greensboro sculptor Dane Winkler has won Best in Show in the 2018 Salisbury Sculpture Show “Discover What’s Outside.”
This is the 10th year the Salisbury Public Art Committee has hosted the nine-month long, award-winning Sculpture Show, with 16 art pieces enlivening the downtown, four on college campuses, and three displayed in the county.
The judge for 2018 was Brandon Guthrie, an art instructor and chair of the Fine and Performing Arts Department at Cape Fear Community College. He has a bachelor’s degrees in Anthropology and Studio Art from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a Master of Fine Arts from Western Carolina University. Guthrie is a practicing artist, musician and curator of contemporary art when he’s not teaching or involved in the administration of college transfer curriculum and programs.
Judge Guthrie provided the following recap of the winning entry: Perigee is firmly anchored to the earth, with a shaft extending from a fixed pivotal point with a moveable wheel that scribes its orbit in the form of a circular depression on the ground. Interactive sculptures can be intimidating for some people, but by definition, public sculpture should be enjoyed by the public.Perigee offers an experience beyond just the visual.
When moving the wheel, one can’t help but conjure mental images of industry which also leave a mark on the Earth, but also the movements of our solar system and the magnitude of forces that are at play in that system of orbits. Perigee is a thought provoking sculpture that leaves itself open for interpretation while serving as a catalyst for dialogue which is important to any work of art.
Second place goes to Jeff Kiefer’s Beacon. Richard Pitts won third place with his Dancing Down the Staircase sculpture. Dana Gingras’ piece, Tinker Toy, was awarded an honorable mention.
The Sculpture Show will remain in place until Friday, March 15. Sculpture show brochures are available at the Visitors’ Center, City Hall, Rowan Library and many downtown restaurants and shops. The Public Art Committee looks forward to the 2019 show, which is scheduled for installation in early April.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.