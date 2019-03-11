Partly sunny throughout the day, little chance of rain in the late afternoon

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Even with a little less sleep, Sunday turned out pleasant with afternoon readings in the mild 60s and a least a few breaks of sunshine. Today will be a lot like Sunday. Considerable cloudiness will filter available sunshine, and afternoon readings will be in the upper 60s for most WBTV-area neighborhoods. With Sunday’s front stalled over South Carolina, there is a very small chance for a passing afternoon or evening shower south of Charlotte. Most communities north of Charlotte have very little chance of seeing any rain today.
Tuesday and Wednesday look to be dry and pretty nice with a decent amount of sunshine both days and highs in the mild 60s.
The next chance for rain will arrive late Thursday, but it looks to be a small one and mainly confined to the mountains. Better rain chances come Friday as a front moves in. Imagine that, a wet Friday? Assuming the front holds on schedule, that would make for the 5th straight rainy Friday for the Charlotte region and 15 of the last 24, ugh!
The good news is that the late-week front looks to be progressive, meaning it’s a one-shot deal. Rain in on Friday and rain out on Friday. From there we’ll dry out and cool off a bit for the weekend with highs close to 60° both days.
Hope you have a great week!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
