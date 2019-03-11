Partly sunny throughout the day, little chance of rain in the late afternoon

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Even with a little less sleep, Sunday turned out pleasant with afternoon readings in the mild 60s and a least a few breaks of sunshine. Today will be a lot like Sunday. Considerable cloudiness will filter available sunshine, and afternoon readings will be in the upper 60s for most WBTV-area neighborhoods. With Sunday’s front stalled over South Carolina, there is a very small chance for a passing afternoon or evening shower south of Charlotte. Most communities north of Charlotte have very little chance of seeing any rain today.