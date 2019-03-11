Flames engulf east Charlotte apartment clubhouse

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - No one was injured in a massive fire at an apartment clubhouse in east Charlotte early Monday morning.
The fire sparked around 3 a.m. at a clubhouse on Kelston Place near Hollyfield Drive, where flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building.
It took 50 firefighters around 35 minutes to control the fire, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. An estimate of damages was not released.
