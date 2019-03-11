N Charlotte Toyota tips to make you a better safe-driver on the highway

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
Does your day-to-day drive time take you out on the highway? If so, you know it can be just as if not more stressful than driving in city traffic. You’re moving at high speeds and if it’s rush hour, you’re traveling through congested areas at said high speeds. However, it’s pretty easy to become a better safe driver on the highway and Toyota of N Charlotte is here with tips to help you do it. Check out our best suggestions for an easy-breezy highway drive below.
Tip #1: Know how to merge. Merging isn’t easy, but you have to be good at it to be a safe driver on the highway. Use your turn signals to indicate your movements and go with the flow of traffic. Don’t lag behind and hold everyone up or speed and cut someone off. And check your blind spots!
Tip #2: Practice highway driving. To be a better safe driver on the highway, our N Charlotte Toyota dealership recommends practicing as much as possible. If you’re nervous about it, try to hit the road for practice at times when it’s not busy, like early weekend mornings or late at night. Also, practice driving on the highway in the dark, in the rain, and in any other challenging conditions your area may face (like snow or high winds).
Tip #3: Follow the speed limits – both of them. Everyone knows there’s a top speed limit (which you should follow for your own safety), but not many people know there’s a minimum speed limit that’s in place for safety reasons, too. On your typical American highway it’s usually 55 mph.
Tip #4: Never engage in distracted driving. Distracted driving is dangerous even at slow speeds, so you can imagine how dangerous it is on the highway. Put your phone away. Keep your hands on the wheel. Stay focused on the road and the cars around you. Don’t let yourself get distracted from the task at hand!
Tip #5: Be even more careful of your blind spots. Every car has blind spots and you need to be especially careful of them when you’re driving on the highway, as cars are moving at much faster speeds than in normal conditions. Check yours before making any movements on the road.
Tip #6: The left lane is for passing only. Remember that the left lane should be used to pass slower cars, not as a cruising lane. If you sit in this lane you’ll likely cause traffic as you’ll hold up the cars behind you who are trying to pass.
Tip #7: Don’t stop for emergency vehicles. In a normal situation, you’d pull to the right and stop when an emergency vehicle passes. However, on the highway you should merely pull to the right and slow down – don’t come to a complete stop.
