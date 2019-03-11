More charges, higher bond for man charged with sex crimes

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - More charges have been added against a man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving children.
According to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, David Homer Compton, 47, was charged on Saturday with statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Further investigation has led to additional charges of first degree rape, and another count of statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties.
Bond was increased to $1.25 million.
Compton was arrested on Danfield Drive in Kannapolis on Saturday.
