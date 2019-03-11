Monroe police chase ends with rollover, crash on I-485 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A routine traffic stop in Union County resulted in a lengthy chase that ultimately ended with a crash in south Charlotte and two suspects being taken into custody.
Monroe Police Department officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Boulevard Monday morning but upon pulling the suspect vehicle over, a passenger exited the car and fled the scene on foot.
The driver of the vehicle drove away from the deputies at this time before entering US-74 and then merging onto the I-485 inner loop. Union County Sheriff’s Deputies began to follow the vehicle at that time until it rolled and crashed near the Johnston Road exit in south Charlotte.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody before being taken to the hospital by Medic for a further examination. The passenger of the vehicle has been taken into custody as well.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.