Molly’s Kids: Leland Christman - great news!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Leland Christman: Then and Now.
Last week this Clover, SC boy was declared five years cancer-free. As any family who has ever dealt with cancer knows, the five-year mark is HUGE.
"We cried happy tears as we heard, 'This is your last appointment with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Team,'" said mom Leanne. "Leland will continue to be checked, but we are celebrating!"
We first started following Leland when he was a toddler. Even when very sick, he was full of energy. I always remember his mom saying they discovered his AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia) because he had so many ear infections. After his 6th one, his mom took him to an ENT to get his tubes removed. It didn't help.
But it did eventually lead doctors to his cancer. He wasn't even a year old. Not old enough to talk and tell his mom what was wrong. Leanne was guessing at everything.
"But now we're 5-years cancer-free," Leanne screamed through a joyful email. "We wanted to update you -- we wanted to update everyone. We've been waiting and waiting for this day."
#MollysKids: The Good, Bad and Always Real...
...But we sure do love relaying the Good.
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
