Mentor man’s life saved from fire after just changing dead smoke alarm batteries

"I almost didnt make it, Dahmer did not. Last night in the middle of the night my house caught fire. I was sleepin upstairs. Thankfully I changed all my smoke detectors. I woke up in my room and couldnt see the walls. It was so hot in there. I ran down and opened the stairs to the bottom of the house where I felt heat I’ve never felt before. It seemed like the fire was running at me it was growing so fast. I almost fell out. I couldnt open my front door for what seemed like forever. I ran outside. Realized all my dogs were inside. I ran back in and couldnt make it to where they were. I crawled out. And couldnt accept that and ran back in a 3rd time and that’s when it really hit me I fell out hit my head and that jarred me awake. And I crawled right out to find the police and fire fighters were there . They bashed out all the windows, we got pork, chewy, and a puppy out. Saw Luna through the window lifeless in her crate between smoke plumes in the light of a firefighters lamp. They got her out and I was frantic about Dahmer. They kept saying he wasn’t where he was supposed to be. He broke out and they found him upstairs in my room somehow. Where I was sleeping. He died. My best friend died today. My right hand man. I’ll never see his smile again or have him be ecstatic to spend time with me. He tried to come get me and gave his life to make sure I was ok. I’m so sorry buddy, I wish I could have saved you I tried so hard to. I lost everything I’ve worked hard for. Thank you to the Mentor fire department and police. I’m grateful to be from here and still live in this great city. I’m sorry to the firefighter that tried to prevent me from going in a fourth time.