Mentor man’s life saved from fire after just changing dead smoke alarm batteries

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - When you change your clock for Daylight Savings, you’re also supposed to change your smoke alarm’s batteries.
A Mentor man remembered to do both, and said he is still alive because of it.
James Robert said a fire ripped through his home on Jackson Street at 2 a.m. on Saturday.
As an American Bully dog breeder, Robert had five dogs in his house at the time.
All but one made it out alive.
Robert credits changing his smoke alarm batteries just before the fire for saving his life and those of four of his pets.
The reason is because he found each battery in all of his detectors were dead upon checking them.
Robert shared his harrowing story on Facebook so that he may serve as a cautionary tale and inspire others to check their smoke alarms too:
"I almost didnt make it, Dahmer did not. Last night in the middle of the night my house caught fire. I was sleepin upstairs. Thankfully I changed all my smoke detectors. I woke up in my room and couldnt see the walls. It was so hot in there. I ran down and opened the stairs to the bottom of the house where I felt heat I’ve never felt before. It seemed like the fire was running at me it was growing so fast. I almost fell out. I couldnt open my front door for what seemed like forever. I ran outside. Realized all my dogs were inside. I ran back in and couldnt make it to where they were. I crawled out. And couldnt accept that and ran back in a 3rd time and that’s when it really hit me I fell out hit my head and that jarred me awake. And I crawled right out to find the police and fire fighters were there . They bashed out all the windows, we got pork, chewy, and a puppy out. Saw Luna through the window lifeless in her crate between smoke plumes in the light of a firefighters lamp. They got her out and I was frantic about Dahmer. They kept saying he wasn’t where he was supposed to be. He broke out and they found him upstairs in my room somehow. Where I was sleeping. He died. My best friend died today. My right hand man. I’ll never see his smile again or have him be ecstatic to spend time with me. He tried to come get me and gave his life to make sure I was ok. I’m so sorry buddy, I wish I could have saved you I tried so hard to. I lost everything I’ve worked hard for. Thank you to the Mentor fire department and police. I’m grateful to be from here and still live in this great city. I’m sorry to the firefighter that tried to prevent me from going in a fourth time.
Check your smoke alarms!
The department said that 90% of people die with how this happened. I made it.
Thank you god."
The Mentor Fire Department returned to the scorched home to show residents how important it is to change your smoke alarm’s batteries when you change the time on your clock.
After all, smoke alarms can only save your life if they work.
Robert’s friends have set up a GoFund Me account:
