Man wanted for shooting victim in his driveway in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -Police are searching for a shooter who fled the scene in Iredell County and fled towards Alexander County Sunday night.
Deputies arrived on the scene at Damascus Church Road within minutes of the shooting and was advised the alleged shooter, Joshua David Dalton, had fled, a release from Iredell County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Detectives interviewed a witness who saw the shooting and the victim who suffered a non-life threatening injury.
According to the investigation, the shooter who knew the victim arrived on Damascus Church Road and was told he was not welcomed there. The victim confronted Dalton in the driveway and told him he had to leave.
Dalton allegedly pulled out a gun from inside his vehicle and shot the victim before fleeing the scene. He drove off in a black Jeep Cherokee which was later located Monday morning.
A felony arrest warrant was issued for Dalton for one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Anyone with information on Dalton’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 704-878-3100.
