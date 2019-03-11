Man carried out of burning apartment in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - A man was carried out of an apartment that was on fire in Hickory Monday afternoon.
According to Hickory officials, firefighters responded to a fire on 15th Street Drive NE.
Officials found smoke and flames coming from a house that had been split into two apartments.
During their search, they found a man in the front apartment and carried him out of the building.
Catawba County EMS checked the man and took him to a local hospital for injuries unrelated to the fire. Crews worked to extinguish the fire.
No other injuries were reported. Officials say fire damages were considered to be major.
The Red Cross responded to the incident and will be assisting the occupants.
Firefighters responded with three engines, one ladder, one rescue truck, and two command units.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and no further information was released.
