Jon Davis Named Conference USA Player of the Week

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers.
Dallas, Texas — Charlotte senior guard Jon Davis was named Conference USA Player of the Week for the second time this season and the fourth time in his career for his performances this past week. For the week, Davis averaged 28.5 points, seven rebounds and four and half assists per game in the 49ers two games against Rice.
This marks the sixth time in his career that he has earned a Conference USA weekly award and his fourth C-USA Player of the Week award (Jan. 23, 2017, March 4, 2018 and November 12, 2018). During the 2015-16 season, Davis was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week twice.
In the 49ers two games this past week against Rice, he recorded his 94th and 95th double-figures scoring games of his career. He also recorded his 49th and 50th 20-plus points scoring games of his career. Last Wednesday, he scored 29 points while going 8-for-15 from the field and 8-for-10 from the free throw line against Rice in Halton Arena in the final home game of his career. In Saturday’s win at Rice, he scored a game-high 28 points including scoring 14 straight points for the 49ers during a decisive second half run which led to the 49ers victory. He also grabbed a career-high tying nine rebounds in the win.
This season, Davis is second in Conference USA in scoring at 21.7 points per game and eighth in assists at 3.7 per game.
Davis finished his stellar career third on the 49ers all-time scoring list with 2,113 career points and second on the all-time assists list with 547 career assists.
