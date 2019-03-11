Jon Davis Named Conference USA Player of the Week

In the 49ers two games this past week against Rice, he recorded his 94th and 95th double-figures scoring games of his career. He also recorded his 49th and 50th 20-plus points scoring games of his career. Last Wednesday, he scored 29 points while going 8-for-15 from the field and 8-for-10 from the free throw line against Rice in Halton Arena in the final home game of his career. In Saturday’s win at Rice, he scored a game-high 28 points including scoring 14 straight points for the 49ers during a decisive second half run which led to the 49ers victory. He also grabbed a career-high tying nine rebounds in the win.