Harley-Davidson is looking to attract younger customers with electric bikes

March 11, 2019 at 7:44 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 7:44 AM

(CNN) - In an effort to attract younger customers, Harley-Davidson is buying StaCyc - known for its two-wheel electric bicycles for kids.

There are two models of the bikes: the 12-eDrive and the 16-eDrive.

These vehicles max out at roughly 10 mph and cost between $649 and $699.

The motorcycle giant hopes these electric bikes will offset the drop in old-fashioned bikes.

Harley-Davidson the two models will be available in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2019.

