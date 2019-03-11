Massive apartment clubhouse fire intentionally set, officials say

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A massive fire that engulfed an apartment clubhouse in east Charlotte early Monday morning was intentionally set, fire officials say.
The fire sparked around 3 a.m. at a clubhouse on Kelston Place near Hollyfield Drive, where flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building.
It took 50 firefighters around 35 minutes to control the fire, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. No one was injured in the fire.
On Monday, the fire department concluded the fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
