Fans welcome team home after Gardner-Webb clinches historic trip to NCAA tournament

BOILING SPRINGS, NC (WBTV) - A historic moment for the Gardner-Webb men’s basketball team, now that they’re going to the NCAA tournament for the first time ever.
The team defeated Radford 76-65 to win the Big South Championship. DJ Laster was the team’s leading scorer with 32 points.
Even though many students are away on spring break, dozens of people showed up at the school to welcome home the team of champions. Boiling Springs has boiled over with excitement as the bulldogs get ready for the big dance.
Senior forward DJ Laster said, he and the rest of the team have been preparing for this exact moment since August by training relentlessly. He also said he’s soaking in the special moment, but he wants people to know that he’s ready to go to battle and hopefully break some brackets.
“Lets make our run in the dance. We don’t want to win just one game, we want to go all the way to the final four if we can,” said Laster.
The fans really did show up and show out when it comes to team spirit. According to Tim Craft, the head coach – with all the love his team was shown, there was no better way to start off March Madness.
“It feels great just to have everybody here. It shows you just how much it means to everybody here at Gardner Webb,” said Craft.
“It’s great for us to win this. I don’t know how to put it into words,” said senior,
A watch party will be held on Sunday as the team waits to see who they’ll play during the first round of the tournament.
