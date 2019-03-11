Charlotte welcomes ACC Tournament to Queen City

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - More basketball is coming to town as Charlotte will be hosting the ACC tournament at the Spectrum Center this week.
You would think some people would be worn out after having the NBA All-Star Game, and then the CIAA tournament, but college basketball fans are hype. There are some who just can’t get enough basketball.
Some of the best players in college basketball will be center stage at the Spectrum Center as they look to put on their dancing shoes for March Madness.
Businesses will likely benefit from the major tournament over the next five days with UNC, Duke and other highly-ranked conference teams in the Queen City.
“I just love the game itself and to see these kids come out and play hard. I love to see these kids play,” basketball fan Rashawn Brown said.
“I love it, I’m a Hokie. I went to Virginia Tech 30 years ago and I’m just a big Hokie fan and I’m glad to know that the ACC’s got UVA, all the good teams Duke, Carolina up there in the top 10 or top 15. March Madness for the next four weeks, it’s going to be wonderful. It’s the best time of the year,” basketball fan Tim Ayres said.
More people in Charlotte for the tournament means more traffic. The fans say Charlotte traffic is already less than ideal and they’re just happy that they will have some good basketball going on in their backyard.
The first game will be Tuesday when No. 12 Miami faces No. 13 Wake Forest.
