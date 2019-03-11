Caregiver charged with stealing from Alzheimer’s patient

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A woman has been charged with stealing from an elderly Alzheimer’s patient for whom she was supposed to be caring.
Bettina Beam has been charged by Rowan County deputies with two counts of safecracking and one count of larceny.
The investigation began on March 3 when a deputy responded to an address on Smith Road in Enochville. A woman there said that she had left home on March 1 to have surgery. She had asked Beam to stay at her residence to assist in caring for her husband, who has Alzheimer’s.
Beam, 55, had regularly helped to care for the man in the past, and had helped the victim with routine household chores.
When the woman returned home from the hospital on March 2, she noticed several locked areas in the house were unlocked and open, and prescription pain medication was missing. The woman was also able to determine that two safes in the home had been opened and emptied.
After Deputy Thomason completed his investigation, he was able to obtain warrants on Bettina Beam . She was arrested and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
