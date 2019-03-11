Armed robbery suspect wanted for removing electronic monitor

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon cut off his electronic monitoring device and is being sought, police said Sunday.
Sergio Jermaine Patterson, 33, was court ordered to wear and electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. Police say Patterson removed the electronic monitor Sunday.
In addition to armed robbery, Patterson is wanted for damage to property and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Patterson is described as being around 5′9″ and 150 pounds. He was last known to be in the area of Baugh Street in Gastonia.
Anyone with information on Patterson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888.
