Woman charged with murder after man found dead in northeast Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A woman was charged after a man was found dead in an apartment in northeast Charlotte Sunday morning.
Officers charged 29-year-old Heather Nicole Ricci with murder. The victim’s name has not been released.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Tara Lane around 6 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found the man inside an apartment and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
Police say the man was shot in a “domestic-related” incident and say Ricci and the man knew each other.
Ricci was taken to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.