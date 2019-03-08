When you change your clocks this weekend, don’t forget to do these things too

(WECT) - It’s that time of the year again. Turning the clocks forward one hour as we head into spring and summer.
As we change our clocks in the car, on the stove, and by the bed, there are some other things we should change or check on while we’re at it.
Change/check on the batteries in smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and NOAA weather radio
It’s good to check batteries in these devices to ensure they work properly. Experts advise that you change the batteries every year, regardless if there is still life left in them or not.
Restock your emergency kit
As you check on the batteries for the weather radio, see how your hurricane survival or emergency kit look. Some foods may have expired or items may have been used during Hurricane Florence. Not sure what needs to be in the kit? Check out the WECT First Alert Weather Hurricane Preparedness guide.
Check your furnace and hot water heater
Many furnaces need annual maintenance. It’s not required, but recommended to have a professional take a look at your furnace to make sure it’s working properly each year. Along with that, check your hot water heater for any signs of leaking.
Clean out your gutters
As we head into the dry summer season, it’s important to dispose of the debris clogging up gutters after months of leaves falling. You can easily hire someone to clean out your gutters or do it yourself. Just be sure you know how to safely use a ladder.
Clean out your dryers vents and ducts
Letting lint build up in your dryer is a huge fire hazard in your home. You should clean out your dryer vent after each use and clean your outside vent and ducts annually or semi-annually. When maintained properly, your dryer will operate more efficiently, save energy, time, and money.
Clean the oven
This is a good time to scrap out and wipe off the food bits from over the past few months, or even year. Your oven can become less efficient at reaching temperatures and could eventually stop working if burnt food is left unattended. Food build up can also impact the taste of food. For ways on how to clean your oven, click here.
Take stock of your pantry and medicine cabinet
Daylight saving time is also a good time clean out your pantry of any old or expired foods as well as your medicine cabinet. Just make sure you properly dispose medicine. Learn more on how to do that here.
Daylight saving time will begin in North Carolina at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 10. You should set your clocks ahead one hour before going to sleep Saturday night.
