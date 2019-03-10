A warm front emerges to start the week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Our Sunday is starting off just like Saturday ended; foggy and misty. The difference going forward is a warm front that’s forecast to move north and break the cool, damp wedge in place since Friday. We could even reach 70° by late afternoon. I can’t promise much sunshine, but at least it won’t be as cool and wet.
The first part of the new week will be pretty nice. We’ll be dry through midweek and we’ll stay warm Monday with highs again near 70°. Tuesday and Wednesday are still dry, but we’ll knock the highs back to the seasonal lower 60s.
The next chance for rain will arrive Thursday afternoon, but it looks to be a small one and mainly confined to the mountains. Better rain chances arrive for Friday as a front moves in. Imagine that, a wet Friday? Assuming the front holds on schedule, that would make for the 5th straight rainy Friday for the Charlotte region and 15 of the last 24, ugh!
From there it looks like we should dry out for the weekend – for a change!
Hope you have a great Sunday
Meteorologist Al Conklin
