UNC defeats Duke for 2nd time this season, 79-70

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WNCN) - The second meeting of arch-rivals UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke this season resulted in the Tar Heels winning again, 79-70
The game Saturday night in Chapel Hill was much closer than the Feb. 20 matchup when Duke star Zion Williamson was quickly injured when one of his shoes failed and his knee was hurt.
The freshman suffered a Grade 1 sprain in his right knee in the opening minute of the Blue Devils' clash with North Carolina as Williamson's left shoe split apart.
At halftime Saturday, Duke led the Tar Heels 40-38 — without Williamson.
UNC pulled away from Duke about midway through the second half — going up by 12 points with about 7 minutes left.
Duke ran off 10 straight points late and came back to within 5 points with just over 2 minutes left, but UNC called a timeout and went on to win.
In the Feb. 20 game at Duke, UNC defeated the Blue Devils 88-72.
Both now move on to the ACC Tournament starting on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WNCN. All rights reserved.