Two passenger aircraft collide in front of gate at CLT, no injuries reported

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two planes carrying over 50 passengers each struck one another while pulling back from the gate at CLT airport on Sunday morning.
No passengers were reported injured and both aircraft are now being inspected to better determine the damage caused by the collision, which occurred at 9:45 a.m.
American Airlines released a statement shortly after the collision, explaining that no passengers on flights American Airlines 5141 to Augusta and American Airlines 5366 to Nashville reported any injuries and that all the travelers on these planes have been rebooked on other flights.
No further information has been released at this time.
