Three charged in separate cases involving alleged crimes with children

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Three people have been arrested on criminal charges involving children as the alleged victims. The cases are unrelated, according to law enforcement.
On Saturday night, Hannah Alexandria Eller, 25, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse. She was arrested by Rowan County deputies at an address on Quail Meadow Lane. Bond for Eller is $75,000.
Also on Saturday, Teddy Wayne Burleson, 49, of Corrinth Church Road in Mooresville, was charged with first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual battery. Bond was set at $150,000.
On Sunday, Homer David Compton, 47, of Danfield Drive in Kannapolis was charged with statutory sex offense involving a child and taking indecent liberties with a child. Bond was set at $250,000.
