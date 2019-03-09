School honors 6th-grader who died from asthma attack with memorial bench

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Perry Central Middle School revealed a memorial bench in honor of a 6th-grade student Friday morning.
Family and friends gathered to celebrate Landynn Bolton's life. Teachers said that every time Landynn stepped into their classroom, he brought a smile with him.
Bolton was in physical education class at Perry Central Middle School and died due to an asthma attack. Six months later, the middle school revealed a memorial bench to remind family and friends of Landynn’s life.
After Landynn's physical education class, he was on his way to math class but did not make it.
Cassidy Parker, a 6th-grade mathematics teacher, said that moments with Landynn in her classroom were filled with pure joy.
Landynn’s father, Elijah Bolton, said that he was an angel on earth and now he’s his guardian angel.
Elijah said that his last words to Landynn were on the phone before his school pictures.
Loved ones and students ended the ceremony by releasing blue balloons, which was Landynn's favorite color.
A scholarship has been made in Landynn’s honor for the class of 2025. The leftover funds from his memorial bench will go towards a Perry Central Middle School graduate, that will remember Landynn’s legacy forever.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.